(Bloomberg) -- Mexicans abroad sent home less money than expected in March in another blow to the cooling economy.

Total remittances fell to $5.02 billion, down 3% from a year earlier, the central bank said Thursday. The median forecast of analysts surveyed by Bloomberg was $5.3 billion.

In local currency terms, the fall was even more pronounced, since the peso has been the world’s top-performing major currency over the last 12 months, strengthening 6.2%.

Growing remittances from the buoyant US economy have been one of the biggest drivers of Mexico’s economic growth in recent years, along with “near-shoring”, whereby companies move far flung factories closer to the US. However, the economy expanded just 0.2% during the first quarter as high real interest rates damp demand.

“The significant appreciation of the Mexican peso is eroding the pull of remittances on consumption,” wrote Alberto Ramos, director for Latin America at Goldman Sachs & Co. After adjusting for the peso’s appreciation, remittances in local currency terms fell 11.5% over the year, he estimates.

