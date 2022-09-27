(Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard said the credibility of the central bank’s inflation target was threatened by hot price pressures.

“This is a serious problem and we need to be sure we respond to it appropriately,” Bullard told an economic conference in London Tuesday. “We have increased the policy rate substantially this year and more increases are indicated,” in the Fed’s latest forecasts.

Fed officials raised interest rates by 75 basis points last week for the third straight meeting, bringing the target for the benchmark federal funds rate to a range of 3% to 3.25%. Median projections show officials forecast that rates would reach 4.4% by the end of this year and 4.6% in 2023, a more hawkish shift in their so-called dot plot than anticipated.

“We have just now gotten to the point where we can argue we are in restrictive territory,” Bullard said. Referring to the rate path laid out in the Fed’s dot plot, Bullard said “I think we need to stay at that higher rate for some time to make sure we’ve got the inflation problem under control.”

Fed officials signaled they expect another 1.25 percentage points of increases over the final two policy meetings of the year in November and December, according to the median of their projections. Investors currently expect a fourth straight increase of 75 basis points at the Nov. 1-2 meeting, according to prices of futures contracts.

Bullard said the US faces recession risks. But he played down the degree of the threat signaled in financial markets by the inverted shape of the yield curve -- with shorter-dated securities yielding more than longer-dated ones.

"You would expect the yield curve to be inverted based on the nominal outlook, and not necessarily based on the prediction of a recession," he said. "It is encouraging that the inflation expectations are in the right place."

“You would expect the yield curve to be inverted based on the nominal outlook, and not necessarily based on the prediction of a recession,” he said. “It is encouraging that the inflation expectations are in the right place.”

Fed officials have been united in their calls for tightening to douse inflation near a four-decade high. Earlier, Fed Chicago President Charles Evans said in a CNBC Europe interview he favored continued hikes, though he also said he could see rates peaking in March followed by a pause in any moves and possibly declines.

