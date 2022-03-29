Are you looking for a stock?

    Mar 29, 2022

    Calfrac Well Services suspending any investments in Russia

    The Canadian Press

    Calfrac Well Services suspends investments in Russia

    Calfrac Well Services Ltd. says it is suspending any investments in Russia.

    The company says despite the fact that the provision of parts and equipment are not restricted by sanctions, it cancelled shipments that were bound for Russia when the country invaded Ukraine.

    It has also cancelled any future shipments of parts and equipment into Russia.  

    Calfrac says its Western-based employees involved with its Russian operations are currently not in Russia.

    The company joins a long list of Canadian companies that have suspended operations in Russia in response to the country's war against Ukraine.

    Calfrac provides specialized oilfield services to exploration and production companies in Canada, the United States, Argentina and Russia.