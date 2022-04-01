Inverting Yield Curve Signals High Stakes for Fed and Investors
Any hope that the Treasury market’s biggest quarterly loss had priced in a worst-case scenario for inflation and Federal Reserve rate hikes is looking increasingly illusory.
(Bloomberg) -- At least a hundred companies worldwide have delayed or pulled financing deals worth more than $45 billion since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
A couple’s suit against Airbnb Inc. over a host’s secret videotaping at a vacation rental property must go to an arbitrator, the Florida Supreme Court held.
(Bloomberg) -- Los Angeles agreed to spend as much as $3 billion over five years on a program to house about 60% of the homeless in the city, ending a lawsuit that claimed it wasn’t doing enough to deal with the unfolding crisis.
The Calgary Real Estate Board says last month set a new record for sales activity as 4,107 homes changed hands.
Apr 1, 2022
The Canadian Press
The Alberta board says those sales amounted to a 41 per cent increase from the 2,903 homes sold last March and made it the second month in a row that a new record was set.
New listings for the month totalled 5,485, up about 23 per cent from 4,440 last March.
The average price also climbed to $538,283, a roughly six per cent jump from $505,459 during the same month the year before.
The board warned that while the year started strongly, price gains and rising lending rates are expected to weigh on demand in the second half of this year.
The board suspects persistently tight conditions will likely continue to impact the market over the next several months.