Pound Takes the Spotlight for Traders Gauging Vaccine Success
Traders the world over are turning their eyes to the U.K and its currency to see how resistant the developed world will be to highly-transmissible virus variants.
19h ago
The Canadian Press
CALGARY - Home sales in Calgary in July rose compared with a year ago to a new record for the month.
The Calgary Real Estate Board says sales totalled 2,915 in June, up 65.3 per cent compared with a year ago.
However, sales were down from 2,985 in May.
The sales came as new listings in June totalled 4,135, up 23.6 per cent compared with a year ago and the second highest level for the month. New listings in May were 4,564.
The average price in June was $494,111, down from $510,978 in May, but up from $460,099 in June last year.
CREB chief economist Ann-Marie Lurie said through the early spring market, many buyers did not have a lot of choice, but the recent improvements in supply are providing more options.