(Bloomberg) -- The United Auto Workers said it reached a tentative agreement with Daimler Truck Holding AG ahead of a contract expiring midnight on April 26 and following a strike threat.

The agreement includes pay increases of more than 25% over the next four years, the end of wage tiers and the introduction of profit sharing and cost-of-living allowances for 7,300 Daimler workers, the union said in a statement.

“When this deal is ratified, you’ll get a 10% raise,” UAW President Shawn Fain said in his prepared remarks. “Six months later, another 3%. Six months after that, another 3%. That’s a 16% raise in the first year of the deal, alone.”

