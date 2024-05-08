(Bloomberg) -- New York City Mayor Eric Adams is getting a new Democratic challenger in next year’s election: Zellnor Myrie, a left-leaning state senator from Brooklyn.

Myrie is the second officially declared candidate trying to block the mayor’s path to a second term, after the city’s former comptroller, Scott Stringer, announced plans earlier this year to raise money for a potential bid. Myrie will open an exploratory committee to begin raising funds, a spokesperson said.

“For too many New Yorkers that I speak to, they’re tired of the showmanship,” Myrie said in a statement Wednesday. “What people want to see are results. New Yorkers want to see their government working relentlessly to make this city affordable, safe, and livable.”

Myrie, 37, first won election to New York’s state senate in 2018 in an upset victory against an incumbent. He has racked up a string of legislative wins, including the recent passage of the Clean Slate Act, which allows some people to have their criminal records expunged after a multiyear waiting period.

As of late last year, Myrie had already secured $1 million in potential financial commitments for a possible campaign against Adams, Bloomberg News reported, citing a person familiar with the matter. Adams has already raised $2.9 million for his reelection campaign, according to the New York City Campaign Finance Board.

A December poll by Quinnipiac University found the mayor with a 28% approval rating, the lowest rating since the school began polling New York City’s registered voters almost 30 years ago.

