UBS Names Three New Debt Heads in Australia and New Zealand

(Bloomberg) -- UBS Group AG has made a slew of leadership appointments in its debt capital markets and real estate advisory businesses in Australia and New Zealand.

The Swiss bank named Cameron Lofstedt global co-head of sovereign, supranational and agency business DCM, an addition to his existing role covering AUD/NZD fixed income syndication, the bank said Wednesday in an internal memo obtained by Bloomberg News.

Brooke Johnston also was named head of corporate lending and structured solutions group in Australia and New Zealand, and Nick Kalisperis as head of debt capital markets syndicate for Australasia, according to the note.

Johnston has been in UBS’s financing business for 11 years and will continue to report to Holly Clements, head of leveraged capital markets for Australia and New Zealand. Kalisperis has been with UBS’ AUD/NZD fixed income business for over 12 years, originating and executing transactions across government, financial and corporate clients. He will work closely with Lofstedt as the pair take on the new roles.

In separate memos, the bank also named Grant McCasker head of real estate investment banking for Australasia, after 17 years on the firm’s research side where he was head of the sector’s analyst coverage.

He replaces Andrew Scade, who is leaving “to pursue other interests outside of investment banking,” the bank said. As part of the reshuffle, Tom Bodor will be appointed as head of real estate research for Australia.

A spokeswoman for UBS confirmed the contents of the memos.

