(Bloomberg) -- Mauritania is seeking a developer for its BirAllah offshore natural gas discovery after a license held by BP Plc and Kosmos Energy Ltd. expired.

The contract ended on April 29, “in accordance with the provisions of the contract,” said Moustapha Bechir, technical adviser at the West African country’s Ministry of Petroleum, Energy and Mines. “We are currently promoting the block for a new operator who shares our vision for the development.”

Mauritania is pushing to fast-track BirAllah, which holds about 80 trillion cubic feet of gas. Development of the discovery would include liquefied natural gas and providing domestic supplies, with the goal of reaching first gas by 2030, according to Bechir, who said the government has had expressions of interest.

BP was BirAllah’s operator along with partners Kosmos and Societe Mauritanienne Des Hydrocarbures.

BP didn’t immediately reply to emailed questions. Kosmos reported the expiration in its results on Tuesday and said it continues to work with the government on gas opportunities in the country.

(Corrects ministry official’s title in second paragraph.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.