May 8, 2024
Occidental CEO Sees a ‘Lot of Incoming Interest’ in Asset Sales
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Occidental Petroleum Corp. is confident it can sell as much as $6 billion of assets in the 18 months after it closes the acquisition of CrownRock, its top executive said.
“There’s a lot of incoming interest,” Chief Executive Officer Vicki Hollub said on a call with analysts. “The interest is there and it’s very high interest. What we’re hoping and expecting is that that high-level of interest translates into appropriate levels of offers.”
