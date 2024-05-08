(Bloomberg) -- Finnish lawmakers passed measures that limit political strikes as well as work stoppages supporting such action that has hampered the Nordic economy in the past months.

The pro-business government led by Prime Minister Petteri Orpo received majority backing, with 107 against 57, in the legislature for the changes, according to a statement from the parliament on Wednesday. They include a maximum of 24-hour duration for political strikes as well as fines for disrupting labor market, effective from July.

Finnish trade unions have resorted to several work stoppages to oppose the government’s labor market reforms, including cuts to benefits and changes to terms of employment, which the ruling coalition says are needed to stop public debt from ballooning and to create 100,000 new jobs.

