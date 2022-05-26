(Bloomberg) -- Canadian retail sales posted weaker-than-expected gains in March amid escalating inflation, higher energy prices and rising interest rates.

Receipts were little changed in March, Statistics Canada said on Thursday. Economists were anticipating a 1.4% sales gain.

While March receipts were up in 10 out of 11 subsectors led by higher sales at gasoline stations, lower sales at motor vehicle and parts dealers erased the gains in the remaining sectors, according to the agency.

Core retail sales, which exclude gasoline and automotive and parts, increased 1.5% in March. In volume terms, sales were down 1%.

Still, sales are expected to increase 0.8% in April, according to preliminary estimates.

Retail sales were up 3% in the first quarter of this year, the largest increase since the third quarter of 2020.

