Politicians must find a way to get people to rejoin the labour market: Mark Wiseman

Canada’s rebound unexpectedly stalled through spring and early summer, raising questions about the resiliency of the nation’s economy.

Gross domestic product fell at an annualized 1.1 per cent pace from April to June, Statistics Canada reported on Tuesday, down from a revised 5.5 per cent in the first three months of the year. Economists in a Bloomberg survey were anticipating a 2.5 per cent expansion. Adding to the disappointment, economic growth fell a further 0.4 per cent in July, according to a preliminary estimate.

It’s a worse-than-expected result that may prompt analysts to reconsider how quickly the nation’s economy will be able to fully recovery from the pandemic, heightening worries about growth just as the country braces for a fourth wave of COVID-19 cases.

“Overall, it seems that the Canadian economy wasn’t on as strong a footing as we had believed,” said Royce Mendes, an economist at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. “With the fourth wave now seemingly here, the economy faces another storm to navigate through.”

The Canadian dollar pared gains after the report and was down 0.04 per cent to $1.2602 per U.S. dollar. The weak output data all but rules out chances that the Bank of Canada will continue paring bond purchases at a policy decision next week, Stephen Brown, economist at Capital Economics, said in a note to investors.

The pullback in the second quarter reflects a sharp drop in exports and housing investment. On the quarter, investment in residential structures fell by an annualized 12 per cent, while exports plunged 15 per cent.

The monthly readings, meanwhile, suggest that the economy has barely grown since February.

The report is also poised to affect the nation’s election campaign, by opening Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s economic record to more criticism and potentially fueling demands for more government spending.

“This could change the tenor of the campaign,” Andrew Kelvin, the chief Canada strategist at TD Securities, said on BNN Bloomberg Television. He said the figures “would raise the possibility that we could see more promises of fiscal stimulus in the latter days of the campaign.”