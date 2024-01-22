(Bloomberg) -- Canada will cap the number of foreign student visas it issues after the number tripled in a decade to more than one million, exacerbating a severe housing shortage in the country.

Immigration Minister Marc Miller announced Monday that the federal government will introduce a temporary, two-year cap on visas. The cap will mean that about 364,000 visas will be approved this year, he told reporters in Montreal.

He said some provinces will be impacted more than others by the change. More than half of the existing one million students are located in Ontario, and his office has also previously pointed to Nova Scotia and British Columbia as seeing explosive increases.

The cap will not apply to people pursuing master’s or post-doctorate programs. Miller also announced restrictions to post-graduate work permits provided to foreign students, which are seen as crucial tickets to eventual permanent residency.

The announcement comes after months of pressure on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government to take stronger action against colleges that are believed to be exploiting foreign students, who are charged an average of five times as much as Canadians.

The number of international study permit holders reached 1,028,850 at the end of December, according to Miller’s office.

Miller has already pledged a designated-institution framework that will prioritize visas for post-secondary schools that provide higher quality education and adequate supports, including housing, which would come into effect this fall.

He has also doubled the financial requirements for new study permit applicants. Single applicants now have to show they have C$20,635, in addition to their first year of tuition and travel costs.

Read More: Trudeau Botched Immigration Surge, Canada Bank Economists Say

Post-secondary institutions have increasingly relied on tuition fees as provincial funding as a share of revenue has declined from 42% in 2001 to 35% last year. Ontario, Canada’s most populous province, has also frozen tuition fees that can be charged to Canadians for the past three years.

In 2019 to 2020, foreigners paid 37% of tuition at Canada’s universities, while in 2021 those students paid an estimated 68% of tuition at Ontario’s colleges.

International education contributes more than C$22 billion ($16.4 billion) to the Canadian economy annually and supports more than 200,000 jobs, according to Miller’s office. But the influx of foreign students has aggravated housing shortages, leaving many without proper accommodation.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.