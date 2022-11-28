(Bloomberg) -- Canada’s banks are expected to post their second straight quarter of declining earnings as the darkening economic outlook slows loan growth and prompts them to stockpile capital, outweighing the benefit of wider lending margins.

Net income at the country’s six largest lenders is projected to have fallen 0.8% in the quarter through October, according to the average of analysts’ estimates compiled by Bloomberg. That would follow a 13% decline in the prior quarter. Fiscal fourth-quarter results kick off Tuesday with Bank of Nova Scotia.

With interest-rate increases raising the odds of a recession, Canada’s banks are expected to set aside more capital to absorb potential loan losses, overwhelming the benefit of wider lending spreads and continued loan growth. Analysts project the Big Six took C$2.17 billion ($1.62 billion) in provisions to protect against bad loans last quarter, roughly the same amount they set aside in the prior three quarters combined.

“A look at updated economic forecasts from each of the big banks shows that GDP forecasts have moved lower since last quarter and unemployment forecasts have moved higher,” Paul Holden, an analyst at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, said in a note to clients. “Our expectation is that the banks will need to add more to performing credit allowances.”

The higher rates also are expected to slow growth in the banks’ loan books, starting with interest-rate sensitive parts of the economy such as real estate. Total net interest income for Canada’s six largest lenders in the fourth quarter may have gained 1.8% from the third quarter, decelerating from that quarter’s 8.3% growth, analysts estimate.

But while rising rates are slowing growth and prompting increased caution, they’re also boosting the banks’ profitability. The Big Six banks’ net interest margin -- the difference between what they earn on loans and what they pay for deposits -- is expected to expand 5 basis points from the fiscal third quarter to 1.88%.

“Margin expansion has been one of the more exciting developments in the banking space, partially offsetting recessionary concerns,” Gabriel Dechaine, an analyst at National Bank of Canada, said in a note to clients.

The banks’ capital-markets divisions -- one of their top sources of fee-based income and a hedge against changing rates -- are facing conflicting trends as well. Plunging equity prices have put a chill on initial public offerings, but market volatility has helped the firms’ trading operations. Merger-and-acquisition activity also has slowed from last year’s record pace. Total capital-markets revenue for the banks is expected to decline 0.7% from a year earlier, according to the average of analysts’ estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

“The increased volatility and pressure on equity markets during the fiscal quarter suggest that we could see a continuation of the dynamic across trading -- better -- and underwriting -- weaker -- revenue this quarter,” Joo Ho Kim, an analyst at Credit Suisse Group AG, said in a note. He’s forecasting 2% year-over-year growth in total capital-markets revenue for the fourth quarter.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.