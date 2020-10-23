Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    • BREAKING NEWS

      STATSCAN ESTIMATES SEPTEMBER MANUFACTURING SALES ROSE 1.5%

    Commodities Videos

    VIDEO SIGN OUT

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    {{ currentStream.Desc }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    2h ago

    Canfor third-quarter profit surges on elevated lumber prices

    The Canadian Press

    Elevated lumber prices to remain with lack of trees and continued demand: Forest Economic Advisors

    VIDEO SIGN OUT

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    VANCOUVER -- Canfor Corp. says its net profit surged in the third quarter on record lumber earnings that were driven by an unprecedented increase in prices.

    The Vancouver-based forest products company says it earned $218.1 million or $1.74 per share in the three months ended Sept. 30.

    That compared with a loss of $88.5 million or 71 cents per share a year earlier.

    Adjusted net income increased to $259.4 million or $2.07 per share, up from a loss of $42.6 million or 34 cents per share in the third quarter of 2019.

    Sales grew 42 per cent to $1.55 billion from $1.09 billion in the prior year.

    Canfor was expected to report $1.61 per share in adjusted earnings on $1.42 billion of revenues, according to financial data firm Refinitiv.