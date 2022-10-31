Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Most Popular Content

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    More Video

    1h ago

    Cargojet posts Q3 profit, revenue up more than 20 per cent from year ago

    The Canadian Press

    David Burrows discusses Cargojet

    VIDEO SIGN OUT

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    Cargojet Inc. reported a third-quarter profit of $83.4 million compared with a loss a year ago as its revenue grew more than 20 per cent.

    The company says its net income amounted to $4.77 per diluted share for the quarter ended Sept. 30.

    The result compared with a net loss of $12.9 million or 74 cents per diluted share in the same quarter last year.

    Revenue totalled $232.7 million, up from $189.5 million in the third quarter of 2021.

    On an adjusted basis, Cargojet says it earned $2.18 per share, up from an adjusted profit of $1.39 per share a year earlier.

    Cargojet provides air cargo services to major cities across North America with a fleet of 34 aircraft.

     