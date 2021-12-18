(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong’s stringent Covid-19 policy is “killing” Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd., the South China Morning Post reported, citing the head of shareholder Qatar Airways.

Akbar Al Baker, chief executive officer at Qatar Airways, said the Hong Kong carrier should have had a large percentage of its flights resumed by now, the paper reported. Qatar Airways is the third-largest stakeholder of Cathay Pacific.

Hong Kong has imposed some of the strictest quarantine rules as it targets zero Covid infections, and unlike most other destinations, it doesn’t have exemptions for air crew. British Airways put flights to Hong Kong on hold until March, while other carriers have adjusted their schedules due to the rules.

