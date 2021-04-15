Great to see grants for SMEs, more targeted aid: Ontario Chamber of Commerce on provincial budget

OTTAWA - Canada's charities are hoping the Liberals extend them a helping hand in net week's budget as the sector faces the possibility of a prolonged road to recovery, even after the economy reopens.

Charities and non-profits have been hit hard during the pandemic as donations have dried up while demand for their services spiked.

Imagine Canada, a charity that promotes the work of the sector, says groups have on average seen just over two-fifths of their earnings disappear due to the pandemic.

The organization's CEO, Bruce MacDonald, says charities and non-profits are hoping the government extends and expands access to the rent and wage subsidies set to end in June.

He also says more targeted support is needed, including finding ways for the government to incentivize donations and federal grants to cover operating expenses.

Above all, MacDonald says the supports can't end when the economy fully reopens because it will likely take far longer for revenues to rebound for charities than it will for private-sector businesses.