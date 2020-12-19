(Bloomberg) -- China introduced a new regulation that will allow government agencies to preview, deny and punish foreign investment activities in areas that are deemed as important to national security.

Foreign investment involving production of military products, development of key agricultural, energy and natural resources as well as critical infrastructure and internet technology are subject to government review, the National Development and Reform Commission said in a statement Saturday.

The new regulation was drawn up based on the country’s existing foreign investment and national security laws and jointly issued by the NDRC and the Ministry of Commerce. The rule will be effective within 30 days, according to the statement.

