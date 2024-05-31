(Bloomberg) -- A Chinese market watchdog asked some financial firms this week to review any bond underwriting that may have gone against government plans to defuse local debt risks, according to a notice seen by Bloomberg News.

The National Association of Financial Market Institutional Investors said in the notice that it would like to check if any bond sales have added to hidden debt pressures among local governments. Underwriters were asked to submit reports with clear conclusions by May 30, according to the notice.

China has been scrutinizing off-the-books local government debt, a sector that investors had flagged last year as the number one financial risk in Asia. Local government financing vehicles, or LGFVs, help fund infrastructure and public services crucial to economic growth, but ran up debts that the International Monetary Fund estimated around $9 trillion.

Investors have signaled support of authorities’ efforts to deal with the risks, sending LGFV borrowing costs to record lows recently.

The confidence has roots in the central government’s support measures including large-scale refinancing programs and a push to get banks to extend loans. But the shift in market sentiment has caused a new headache: how to ensure the refinancing of LGFV debt while also preventing the hidden debt from snowballing.

NAFMII didn’t immediately respond to an e-mailed request for comment.

The watchdog announced on Thursday that four companies including a Chengdu LGFV were being probed by the regulator due to unspecified violations. In a separate statement, NAFMII said it’s also probing two companies including Everbright Securities Co. for failing to “strictly” implement the central government’s plan to defuse local debt risks in bond issuance.

--With assistance from Shuiyu Jing.

