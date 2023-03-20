(Bloomberg) -- Several Chinese data vendors are showing or will soon start to show bond quotes from all six of the country’s fixed-income brokers, wider distribution than before a sudden suspension of data feeds last week rocked the nation’s $21 trillion debt market.

Some popular platforms including Dealing Matrix and China Foreign Exchange Trade System’s iDeal are now getting full access to data from the brokers, according to people familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified as they’re not authorized to speak publicly. Only one platform, Qeubee, previously provided quotes from all six brokers.

Last week’s halt of the feeds shown on private-sector platforms sent trading volumes slumping and made price discovery more difficult for traders. There’s been no official explanation for why they were suspended.

Dealing Matrix will gradually add quotes from the three brokers whose data it didn’t previously disseminate starting this week, the people said. According to screenshots seen by Bloomberg, Dealing Matrix’s terminal already shows the six brokers’ names, all but one having live data.

Meanwhile, several traders told Bloomberg that iDeal has started showing data from all six. Choice, a data platform operated by East Money Information Co., told Bloomberg that it will also offer data from the six brokers. It’s already visible from three of them, and live data from the others will be available in an unspecified period.

Dealing Matrix declined to comment and CFETS didn’t immediately reply.

Another major local data provider, Wind Information Co., said in a statement that it will show all six brokers’ feeds. Newly available through Wind is data from Tullett Prebon SITICO (China) Ltd. and Ueda Yagi Money Broking (China) Co.

According to another person familiar with the situation, one of the solutions discussed at a meeting last Thursday between regulators and the six brokers was the firms proactively providing bond-quote data for free to at least some vendors.

The only platform which previously had full access to every broker’s data feed was Qeubee. It hasn’t received approval to resume offering bond price data, said a spokesperson last week at Ningbo Sumscope Information Technology Co., which operates the service.

Chinese media outlet Yicai reported that Tullett Prebon SITICO, one of China’s largest fixed-income brokers, would start offering free bond-pricing feeds to some financial-data platforms on Monday. The broker approached some platforms offering to provide quotes as soon as possible, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg News on Friday. Tullett didn’t immediately reply to requests for comment Monday.

--With assistance from Yuling Yang, Qingqi She and Jing Zhao.

