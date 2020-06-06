8h ago
China End-May Forex Reserves at $3.10169T; Est. $3.0955T
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- That compared with $3.0915t as of end-April, according to data from the People’s Bank of China.
- Median estimate $3.0955t (range $3.080t to $3.116t, 20 economists)
- End-May forex reserves rose $10.2b from end-April: Bloomberg calculation
- End-May gold reserves in U.S. dollar value at $108.29b vs $106.67b at end-April
- End-May gold reserves at 62.64m fine troy ounces vs 62.64m fine troy ounces at end-April
- End-May SDR-denominated forex reserves at SDR 2.261t vs SDR 2.262t at end-April
- End-May IMF reserve position at $9.07b vs $9.04b at end-April
- End-May SDRs at $10.9b vs $10.8b at end-April
