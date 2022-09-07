(Bloomberg) -- A Chinese state-backed trade expo abruptly canceled an event hosted by Ukraine touting the war-torn nation’s investment opportunities, according to a Ukrainian diplomat, a move that could fuel concern Beijing is tacitly backing Moscow in the conflict.

The forum had been scheduled to take place Monday at the China International Fair for Trade in Services, according to the diplomat, who asked not to be identified because he isn’t authorized to discuss the issue publicly. The fair ran from Aug. 31 to Sept. 5.

The official said the Ukraine embassy was not happy about the U-turn as it deprived his country of the chance to promote investment opportunities back home to Chinese companies. He declined to elaborate on the reasons behind the move, only saying it sent a bad signal.

Last week, President Xi Jinping described the expo as a “crucial platform for China to expand opening-up,” the official Xinhua News Agency reported, underscoring the high-profile status of the event.

Officials at the fair didn’t immediately reply to a request for comment. The South China Morning Post first reported that the Ukraine event had been canceled. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said she wasn’t aware of the situation at a Wednesday news briefing in Beijing.

China’s efforts to cast itself as a neutral party in Russia’s war in Ukraine have been undermined by repeated shows of diplomatic support for Moscow. Xi declared a “no limits” friendship with Russian President Vladimir Putin weeks before the invasion and hasn’t publicly spoken to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy since the war began.

Beijing is currently participating in major military exercises in Russia, while the nation’s No. 3 official, Li Zhanshu, is attending the Seventh Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok on Wednesday. Xi could interact with Putin again as soon as next week at a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization taking place in Uzbekistan.

The Chinese leader has already accepted an invitation to visit neighboring Kazakhstan next week, Interfax reported citing Kazakh Foreign Ministry spokesman Aibek Smadiyarov. China has not confirmed Xi’s attendance.

While Beijing has been careful not to anger the US by providing sanctions relief or military supplies to Moscow, Chinese exports of cars, televisions and smartphones have helped Russia fill a void as foreign brands flee. In the second quarter, 81% of Russia’s new car imports were Chinese, while Xiaomi Corp. was Russia’s best-selling smartphone maker.

China’s exports to Ukraine have decreased 75% over the past 12 months as of July, while imports over that period also fell 93%, the Observatory of Economic Complexity found. China was Ukraine’s biggest trading partner in 2019 and 2020, according to Ukrainian law firm Crane IP.

