(Bloomberg) -- Slovenia’s government will begin a procedure to recognize the Palestinian state, with the aim of helping to stop the war in the Middle East, Prime Minister Robert Golob said Thursday at a press conference in Ljubljana.

Golob, who has called on Israel to stop its attacks on Rafah and Gaza, said the recognition of Palestine as an independent state is a form of “pressure for the cessation of hostilities.” His government aims to conclude the procedure by June 13 at the latest.

Slovenia advocates a two-state solution to the conflict, joining recent efforts by European Union members Spain, Ireland and Malta to recognize Palestinian statehood.

