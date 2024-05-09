May 9, 2024
Slovenia to Recognize Palestinian State, Premier Golob Says
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Slovenia’s government will begin a procedure to recognize the Palestinian state, with the aim of helping to stop the war in the Middle East, Prime Minister Robert Golob said Thursday at a press conference in Ljubljana.
Golob, who has called on Israel to stop its attacks on Rafah and Gaza, said the recognition of Palestine as an independent state is a form of “pressure for the cessation of hostilities.” His government aims to conclude the procedure by June 13 at the latest.
Slovenia advocates a two-state solution to the conflict, joining recent efforts by European Union members Spain, Ireland and Malta to recognize Palestinian statehood.
©2024 Bloomberg L.P.
