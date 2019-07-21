(Bloomberg) -- China’s importers have started making arrangements to buy U.S. agricultural products, Global Times’s Editor-in-Chief Hu Xijin said in a tweet, without specifying where he got the information.

The possible purchase of American farm products -- which adds to recent gestures of goodwill between both sides -- also indicates U.S.-China trade talks will restart soon, according to the tweet.

Senior U.S. and Chinese officials spoke by phone last week, the second call since a late June summit where the two sides agreed to a truce in their ongoing trade spat.

Talks between the two sides collapsed in May and there’s been little public progress since Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping agreed to the truce when they met in Japan last month. There are still deep differences between the two nations, with Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross cautioning the negotiations would be a “long, involved process.”

Trump last week reiterated that he could impose additional tariffs on Chinese imports if he wants, and complained again that China wasn’t buying the large volumes of U.S. agricultural goods that he claims Xi promised to purchase. Another major sticking point for any resumed negotiations will be how exactly the U.S. will ease trade restrictions on Chinese technology giant Huawei Technologies Co.

The Global Times is a Chinese tabloid run by the People’s Daily, which is the flagship newspaper of the Communist Party. Hu has said the paper voices opinions that official sources can’t.

