(Bloomberg) -- China expelled two former officials at the banking and insurance regulator from the Communist Party and dismissed a third one from public office, as an anti-corruption campaign targeting the financial sector accelerated.

Han Yi, former head of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission’s Shanghai branch, was kicked out of the ruling party for violations including a failure to effectively implement policies as well as bribery, the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection said in a statement Sunday. Han was removed from his previous job in December.

Also on Sunday, the country’s top anti-graft body announced that it has fired Cai Jiangting, a former inspector at CBIRC’s law and regulation department, and expelled Zhang Shian, a retired official at CBIRC’s Jiangxi branch, from the party. Both have committed violations including bribery.

Chinese President Xi Jinping said earlier this month that corruption in the country remains severe and complicated even though progress has been made in the battle against graft.

