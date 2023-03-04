(Bloomberg) -- China’s central government is planning to increase borrowing by almost a fifth this year to help finance a slightly bigger budget deficit, helping to reduce pressure on debt-laden local governments.

Beijing plans to issue 3.16 trillion yuan ($458 billion) in general sovereign bonds in 2023, 510 billion yuan more than last year, the Ministry of Finance said in its budget report submitted to the National People’s Congress, the nation’s parliament. The quota for general bonds to be sold by local governments was kept unchanged from last year at 720 billion yuan.

The government hinted at fiscal support being more restrained this year, despite a widening in the budget deficit. Signs of a surprisingly strong rebound in the economy after Covid restrictions were abandoned have reduced the need for aggressive policy stimulus.

“The effectiveness of fiscal policy will definitely be stronger than last year,” said Wei Yao, chief economist for Asia-Pacific and China at Societe Generale SA. “That’s because a lot of money was spent in Covid controls but this year it’s all going to be put into boosting the economy.”

Here are some of the key takeaways from the government work report and budget released on Sunday:

Budget deficit to widen

The official deficit — the difference between revenue and expenditure general public budget only — will reach 3% of gross domestic product this year. That compares with a target of around 2.8% of GDP last year.

The broad deficit — which adds the amount of new special bonds to be issued by local governments and is a better reflection of the government’s fiscal support — is expected to reach 7.68 trillion yuan this year, or over 6% of GDP, according to Bloomberg calculations based on government data.

Provinces to curb borrowing

Several provinces are facing severe debt problems following a slump in the property market, which has reduced their revenue from land sales — a key source of income — and weaker tax collection. At the same time, regions were forced to ramp up spending in areas such as Covid testing, social security and debt interest payments last year.

Local governments will be allowed to sell 3.8 trillion yuan of new special bonds, mainly used to finance infrastructure spending, according to the government work report. That’s lower than the actual issuance of 4.04 trillion yuan in 2022.

The allowance for special local government bonds is usually closely watched by investors as an indicator of strong infrastructure investment will be in the year, with implications for the construction sector and global commodity prices like iron ore and copper.

