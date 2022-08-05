(Bloomberg) -- China successfully launched an experimental reusable spacecraft Friday to test technologies that will help provide support for activities in space, state media reported.

The spacecraft was launched on a Long March-2F carrier rocket from Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in Inner Mongolia and will return to a scheduled landing site after a period of in-orbit operation, Xinhua News Agency said.

China has been expanding its space exploration efforts, including constructing its own space station. US officials criticized China last weekend after remnants of a rocket fell to Earth over the Indian Ocean, saying there was a lack of information-sharing about the trajectory of the debris.

