China Signals It Will Keep Up Pressure on Taiwan After Drills

(Bloomberg) -- China indicated it will maintain pressure on Taiwan following its large-scale military drills, a sign that tensions over the democracy’s status will linger.

“We will not leave any room for any form of Taiwan separatist activities,” Zhu Fenglian, spokeswoman for the Taiwan Affairs Office in Beijing, said Wednesday at the first regular press briefing since the People’s Liberation Army held three days of military exercises around Taiwan.

Zhu reiterated the drills were a stern warning to both people in Taiwan advocating independence and “foreign interference.” “We will take resolute measures to foil any external intervention and separatist behavior, and safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity,” she said.

The PLA exercises that wrapped up Monday with a record 54 warplane flights into sensitive areas around Taiwan were the biggest since August last year, when China fired missiles overhead because President Tsai Ing-wen met then-US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. The military activity has eased some, with Taiwan reporting just 15 such warplane incursions as of early Wednesday.

China was upset this time around because Tsai met the current speaker, Kevin McCarthy, last week. McCarthy said after the meeting at the Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley that “our bond is stronger now than at any time or point in my lifetime.”

Former US President Ronald Reagan’s museum was among the entities and individuals that China hit with largely symbolic sanctions just before kicking off the PLA exercises on Saturday.

Zhu accused Taiwan’s independence-leaning, ruling Democratic Progressive Party of cooperating with the US’s attempts to decouple from the world’s second-largest economy, and of stepping up efforts to “woo and infiltrate” Congress.

Zhu said those activities would only bring disaster to the people of Taiwan, which China has pledged to bring under its control and the government in Taipei says deserves more recognition internationally.

“The motherland’s complete reunification will and must be realized,” she said.

