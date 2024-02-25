(Bloomberg) -- A state-owned firm in China’s Guizhou province is selling bonds to help repay debt issued by a local government financing vehicle, a rare move that highlights the region’s liquidity strains.

Guizhou Hongyingda Construction Project Management Co., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the finance bureau of Xixiu district in Anshun city, issued a 1.8 billion yuan ($250 million) five-year non-public bond Friday with a coupon of 4.8%, according to a filing on Shanghai Stock Exchange’s private disclosure platform seen by Bloomberg.

The security was rated AAA by domestic ratings agency CSCI Pengyuan Credit Rating Co. as it’s fully guaranteed by Guizhou State Owned Asset Operation Co., a wholly-owned unit of the province’s finance bureau.

The proceeds of the private note will go toward repaying or refunding a number of bonds sold by Anshun Xixiu Qiancheng Investment Development Co., an LGFV in the region, according to the prospectus seen by Bloomberg. Although based in the same district, Guizhou Hongyingda has no direct equity relationship with Qiancheng Investment.

The unusual decision for a state-owned enterprise to raise funds for an LGFV is a sign Guizhou province, one of poorest and most indebted regions of China, is stepping up efforts to address the financing pressures brought on by maturing LGFV debt.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.