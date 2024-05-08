(Bloomberg) -- The trading arm of Ukrainian energy company DTEK plans to hire more staff and enter the liquefied natural gas market in a bid to forge closer ties with the rest of Europe.

D.Trading seeks to add as many as 12 people to buy and sell power, gas and fuels by the end of the year, Chief Executive Officer Ivan Geliukh said in an interview. The firm currently employs about 60 traders in four offices from Kyiv to Amsterdam. Longer term, an LNG desk will also be established.

Expanding its activity on the continent will help deepen Ukraine’s links to the wider energy market and boost supply security of both electricity and gas in the war-torn country. At the same time, the high volatility in those markets offers the chance of big profits from trading.

“Our plan is to contribute to energy security in Europe,” Geliukh said. “At the moment we have a big portfolio of customers in Ukraine, so the next step for us is building the team and develop our capabilities across the region.”

One of the tasks of his expanded team will be to improve links between energy infrastructure in Ukraine and the main grid on the continent. The nation has more storage capacity than any other country on the continent west of Russia, but continuous attacks by its neighbor are increasing the possibility that fuel will get stranded there.

A move into the LNG market would also replicate efforts by some of the the world’s biggest commodity merchants. Traders including Vitol Group are expanding in the market for the super-chilled fuel as Europe replaces Russian pipeline gas supplies and transition away from dirtier fossil fuels.

--With assistance from Kateryna Chursina.

