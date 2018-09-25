(Bloomberg) -- China stocks fell in the first day of trading since the U.S. slapped tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese goods.

The Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.6 percent at the close. A measure of developers slid 2.8 percent as Guangdong province mulls a proposal to scrap a housing pre-sale system that real estate companies use to finance projects. Hong Kong’s markets were closed Tuesday for a holiday.

The benchmark Shanghai gauge has tumbled 16 percent this year, putting it among the worst performers worldwide. Investors have been unnerved by the escalating China-U.S. trade war, a slowing economy and a government campaign to cut debt. The Shanghai index rose the most in two years last week on China’s plan to cut taxes and lift consumption, while state-backed funds were also seen buying equities.

The CSI 300 Index of China’s large caps fell 0.9 percent, while the ChiNext Index of small-cap and tech shares slipped 0.4 percent.

China has responded to the tariffs imposed by the Trump administration with duties of its own on $60 billion in U.S. products. The Chinese government called off planned talks with U.S. officials as the consensus grows in Beijing that substantive discussions will only be possible after U.S. midterm elections in November, according to people familiar with the matter.

Future Land Holdings Co. and Poly Real Estate Group Co. slumped at least 6 percent to be among the worst performers on the CSI 300 measure. Guangdong’s housing authority is seeking the views of developers on phasing out the pre-sale system, which for decades has allowed home builders to receive funding upfront by selling apartments before construction has been completed, according to a document circulated to property firms and seen by Bloomberg News.

FTSE Russell plans to announce the inclusion of China A shares into its indexes on Thursday Beijing time, according to people familiar with the matter. China has been informed by the U.K.-based index compiler of its decision, the people said, asking not to be named as they’re not authorized to talk to the media.

China’s equities would attract about $13.6 billion at a weighting of 0.8 percent, China Merchants Securities Co. analyst Zhang Xia wrote in a note dated Monday. Inclusion would provide some support for an A-share rebound, the note added.

HNA Technology Co. slumped by the 10 percent daily limit as it resumed trading Tuesday. HNA Group Co.’s seven listed units have lost $10 billion in total market value since trading suspensions started being lifted months ago. The conglomerate is paying down one of Asia’s largest debt piles.

Leshi Internet Information & Technology Corp. surged by the 10 percent daily limit after a unit of Sunac China Holdings Ltd. said it will take a 240.9 million yuan stake in Leshi unit Lerong Zhixin.

More:

Dwindling China Margin Debt Shows Traders Skeptical of Rebound

Squeeze Moves From Hong Kong Dollar to Rates, Up Most Since 2008

FTSE Russell Said to Announce China A-Share Inclusion This Week

China A Shares to Continue to Rally on Positive Policies: CICC

Hotter Than Cannabis: Chinese Truck Maker Surges Most in World

To contact Bloomberg News staff for this story: Philip Glamann in Shanghai at pglamann@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Richard Frost at rfrost4@bloomberg.net, Philip Glamann, Ron Harui

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.