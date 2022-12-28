(Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks retreated as traders fret the nation’s outbreak may derail a much-awaited economic recovery at home and abroad.

The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index fell as much as 2.3% Thursday before paring losses. The gauge jumped nearly 2% in the previous session as China said it will reopen its borders to the outside world. Market moves were amplified amid thin year-end trading volume.

The setback reflects concerns over how the spiraling outbreak in China may spur new virus variants and cause stoppages to the global supply chain that’s still under pressure. The burst of economic activity expected following China’s Covid Zero exit is also yet to be seen, as widespread infections keep people at home.

“Investors may have priced that the worst is over, but they are starting to give more attention to the spread of the virus,” said Jun Rong Yeap, market strategist at IG Asia Pte. “The virus situation could set back the pace of economic recovery into 2023 by limiting consumer spending and disrupting economic activities.”

The Hang Seng Tech Index fell as much as 3.3% with Chinese travel platform Trip.com Group Ltd. leading the losses. The CSI 300 Index of mainland Chinese shares slipped for the second day.

A slew of countries are imposing Covid restrictions on visitors from China, tempering bets on a boost to global travel as the nation reopens. The US announced they will require negative Covid tests for travelers from China, while Italy said they will begin testing all arrivals from the nation.

The evolving situation in China spurred risk-off sentiment across the region, with the MSCI Asia Pacific Index down as much as 1.1%.

