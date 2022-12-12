(Bloomberg) -- China described its meeting with US envoys that included discussions on Taiwan as “in-depth and constructive,” a sign Beijing and Washington are taking steps to cool tensions.

Vice Foreign Minister Xie Feng met Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel Kritenbrink and National Security Council Senior Director for China and Taiwan Laura Rosenberger on Sunday and Monday, Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said at a regular press briefing in Beijing.

The envoys followed up on a meeting between the leaders of the two nations last month in Indonesia, Wang said, adding that they discussed “properly handling issues in bilateral relations including the Taiwan question, and strengthening exchanges and cooperation at various levels.”

The meeting in Bali between President Xi Jinping and President Joe Biden, which took place on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit, led to a resumption of cooperation on issues including climate change and food security, putting a floor under worsening ties after tensions spiked due to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan.

Beijing responded to that trip in August — the first by a sitting speaker in 25 years — by ending cooperation in some areas and with unprecedented military drills that included sending missiles over democratically run Taiwan.

When asked whether the US diplomats had to quarantine as part of their visit to the Chinese city of Langfang, some 50 kilometers (30 miles) southeast of Beijing, Wang said only that “we made arrangements in accordance with our Covid policy.”

--With assistance from Ocean Hou.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.