(Bloomberg) -- Real estate giant China Vanke Co. is selling its stake in luxury hotel chain Banyan Tree Holdings Ltd.’s China units, a deal that will generate 480 million yuan ($67 million) for the developer seeking to weather the country’s property downturn.

Vanke will sell its equity in the hotel management joint ventures including Banyan Tree Services (China) and Banyan Tree Hotel Management (China), according to a filing by the Singapore company on Thursday. The shares in the units were valued in the range of 440 million yuan to 486 million yuan.

The Chinese firm faces mounting pressure due to debt obligations. As the nation’s second-biggest developer by sales, Vanke is burdened with sluggish sales, falling revenue and 1.28 trillion yuan in liabilities.

Vanke’s Hong Kong shares rose 4% as of 1:26 p.m. on Thursday, paring this year’s decline to 55%.

The company, one of the few remaining investment-grade Chinese developers, has three notes coming due next year in March, May and June.

Partly state-owned, Vanke has received more support from the government compared with peers. At least two state-backed insurers agreed to give up their right for an early repayment on so-called non-standard debt, people familiar with the matter said last week.

In a November meeting with Vanke creditors, Shenzhen’s State-owned Assets Supervision and Management Commission also expressed confidence in the developer.

Vanke needs to navigate a challenging path ahead. The slump in China’s real estate sector is bound to extend into next year, according to forecasts from investment banks and securities houses including Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley.

Banyan Tree said the transaction reinforces its dedication to the Chinese market, allowing it to capitalize on the growth opportunities within the region. Vanke also agreed to buy Banyan’s shares in a hotel business known as Banyan Tree Assets (China) Holdings Pte for 30 million yuan.

