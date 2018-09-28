{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    2h ago

    CIBC suffers online banking outage as customers tweet complaints

    April Fong, BNN Bloomberg

    CIBC Outage

    CIBC's website on Sept. 28, 2018.

    Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s online banking services are currently suffering an outage, sparking a social media backlash from a number of customers Friday morning.

    CIBC said in a tweet at about 9:30 a.m. ET that its online banking services are unavailable, but did not specify a reason.

    The websites of Simplii Financial, CIBC’s discount banking arm, and CIBC Investor’s Edge both said its online services are currently unavailable but should be back to normal shortly.

    "We are currently experiencing a system issue affecting some of the ways our clients bank with us and are working to quickly restore full service," Tom Wallis, CIBC's senior director of communications and public affairs, said in an emailed statement. 

    "We have advised our clients through social media and other channels, and apologize for any inconvenience."