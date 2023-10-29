(Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Ken Griffin paid for some 1,200 Asia-based staff and family members to travel to Tokyo’s Disney resort for a three-day celebration.

The founder of Citadel picked up the expenses tab for employees from six Asia Pacific offices including Hong Kong and Sydney for Oct. 27-29, while also treating them to performances by Maroon 5 and Calvin Harris, the company said. Griffin and Zhao Peng, chief executive officer of Citadel Securities LLC, were at the event.

In December, Griffin flew US and European colleagues and their families to Orlando, Florida to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Citadel Securities. Griffin’s firms generated $35.5 billion in revenue last year.

Citadel and Citadel Securities have more than 400 people in Asia. The two firms opened three new offices and doubled headcount in the region in the last three years. Hong Kong is the largest operation for both companies.

Citadel’s multistrategy flagship Wellington fund gained 1.7% in September, bringing its 2023 performance to 12.6%, according to returns seen by Bloomberg. The S&P 500 Index is up 7% this year.

