Citadel to Return $7 Billion in Profits to Hedge Fund Clients

(Bloomberg) -- Ken Griffin’s Citadel plans to return about $7 billion to clients after double-digit gains in its multistrategy hedge funds over the past two years bumped assets to $63 billion.

The firm’s flagship Wellington fund gained about 15% through November, according to a person familiar with the matter, after a 38% gain in 2022. The Wall Street Journal reported Citadel’s plans earlier.

Hedge fund managers sometimes give capital back to investors to keep their funds from growing too large to make profitable investments in certain asset classes. Miami-based Citadel routinely returns profits to clients.

A spokesperson for the firm declined to comment.

Citadel and other multimanager hedge funds have experienced explosive growth over the past few years as investors sought the relative stability and steady returns these strategies aim to offer. Such firms divvy up money across dozens or even hundreds of teams that operate somewhat independently across a range of markets and strategies.

Citadel’s performance is an outlier among its multistrategy peers, many of which have posted single-digit returns this year.

The firm is returning the capital during December and January and expects to start next year with $58 billion of assets.

