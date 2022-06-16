Are you looking for a stock?

    Jun 16, 2022

    CN Rail says it received 72-hour strike notice from signal workers

    The Canadian Press

    CN Rail receives strike notice from signal workers

    Canadian National Railway Co. says it has been given 72-hour strike notice by the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers.

    CN says the union represents about 750 of its signals and communications employees across the country.

    The company says in a release Wednesday that the union has given notice of its intention to strike as of 11 a.m. eastern time on Saturday.

    CN says it is negotiating with the union in good faith and has offered to resolve remaining differences, mainly on wages and benefits, through binding arbitration.

    The company says it remains optimistic that an agreement can be reached without a labour disruption but if there is a strike it is prepared to implement an operational contingency plan to ensure a normal level of continued safe operations as long as required.

    CN says it safely transports more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year.