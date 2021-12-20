Canadian National Railway Co. said on Monday the industry veteran that an activist hedge fund has been pushing to be the company’s next chief executive is out of the running.

In an update on its hunt for a new chief executive, CN said a special committee of its directors conducted “multiple rounds of interviews” with Jim Vena. However, the rail company said he pulled out of the process on Sunday.

Vena is a central figure in the proxy fight being led by TCI, which is CN’s second-largest shareholder. The fund had said it wanted to install Vena as chief executive after a vote on changes to CN’s board of directors at a special meeting of shareholders on March 22.

