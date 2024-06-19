(Bloomberg) -- Coffee fans in South Africa, among the continent’s largest consumers of the product, are feeling the ripple effects of a shortage of robusta beans on the price of their favorite beverage.

Instant coffee prices rose by an annual 18% in May, from 14% a month earlier, Pretoria-based Statistics South Africa said Wednesday in a statement on its website. That was significantly above the annual inflation rate that steadied at 5.2% in the month.

Prices of robusta beans, used in instant coffee, have been on a tear as top producer Vietnam continues to face dry weather that’s curtailing output. Futures for the coffee beans have soared more than 50% this year and prices for the premium arabica bean have also risen.

Since 2017 when the statistics agency started tracking the average price of instant coffee it has jumped 82% for a 250 grams (8.8 ounces) jar. Prices of sugar and fresh full-cream milk, which many coffee drinkers enjoy in their favorite brew, also soared over the period. Sweeteners, condensed milk and whiteners all remained elevated in May from a year earlier.

