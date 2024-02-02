Up Next

Cole Smead, president and portfolio manager, Smead Capital Management

FOCUS: Energy stocks

MARKET OUTLOOK:

Expect poor returns for the S&P 500. Non-U.S. markets will do better. Canada is our biggest single-country exposure in our non-U.S. portfolios.

TOP PICKS:

MEG Energy (MEG TSX)

Asset life and free cash flow.

Strathcona Resources (SCR TSX)

Asset life and free cash flow.

Cenovus Energy (CVE TSX)

The market doesn’t understand the return on equity story.