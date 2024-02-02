Feb 2, 2024
Cole Smead's Top Picks: February 2, 2024
BNN Bloomberg
Cole Smead’s Top Picks
Cole Smead, president and portfolio manager, Smead Capital Management
FOCUS: Energy stocks
MARKET OUTLOOK:
Expect poor returns for the S&P 500. Non-U.S. markets will do better. Canada is our biggest single-country exposure in our non-U.S. portfolios.
TOP PICKS:
Asset life and free cash flow.
Strathcona Resources (SCR TSX)
The market doesn’t understand the return on equity story.