(Bloomberg) -- The number of Covid-19 hospital patients in Colorado is at the highest of the year at 982 and intensive care units are 89.9% full with virus and non-virus cases, the state Department of Public Health and Environment reported Friday.

The delta variant accounts for 100% of all Covid-19 cases in the state, said Rachel Herlihy, state epidemiologist, during an online news briefing, with the highest infection rate among children 6-11 years followed by 12-17 years.

The total case count in Colorado is running at a “high and stubborn plateau,” Herlihy said, adding she was unable to determine whether infections are moving in from Wyoming and other westerns state with low vaccination rates.

Colorado’s vaccination rate is about 70%, one of the highest in the U.S.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.