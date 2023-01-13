{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    13h ago

    Corus Entertainment reports Q1 profit and revenue down from year ago

    The Canadian Press

    It's a volatile time for TV advertising revenue: Corus Entertainment CEO

    Corus Entertainment Inc. reported its first-quarter profit fell compared with a year ago as its revenue also moved lower.

    The television and radio company says it earned $31.4 million in net income attributable to shareholders or 16 cents per diluted share for the three months ended Nov. 30.

    The result compared with a profit of $76.2 million or 36 cents per diluted share in the same quarter a year earlier.

    Revenue totalled $431.2 million, down from $463.9 million a year earlier.

    The decline in revenue came as Corus reported its television revenue fell to $401.5 million compared with $434.7 million.

    Radio revenue was $29.7 million, up from $29.1 million a year earlier.