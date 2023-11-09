Cost of unpaid caregiving higher than essentials for some Canadians: survey Iva Poshnjari, BNN Bloomberg

Unpaid family caregivers in Canada are reporting mounting monthly costs in a challenging economic environment, according to new survey findings.



More than eight million Canadians are currently serving as unpaid family caregivers according to the Leger survey commissioned by Petro-Canada CareMakers Foundation. The survey results released Thursday found four in 10 Canadians are currently unpaid caregivers or have been in the past, and many of those caregivers reported feel increasingly financially challenged as economic conditions tighten across Canada.



The survey defined family caregivers as people who provide critical support for relatives who need it, often without any training or additional help. For example, the survey said these caregivers may care for a parent with a neurological condition, a partner who suffered an unexpected accident or a child with chronic illness, among other circumstances.



Nearly half of unpaid family caregivers under the age of 55 reported spending more money on monthly care-related costs than items such as groceries, childcare and phone and internet bills, the survey said.



Of these surveyed caregivers, 60 per cent said they spend up to $500 on care-related costs each month, while one in five said they spend $500 or more. More than half of all surveyed unpaid family caregivers under the age of 55 reported difficulty managing caregiving costs in today’s economy.



COST OF CAREGIVING



The cost of paid caregiving in Canada is so expensive that it has pushed 50 per cent of unpaid family caregivers into the role themselves instead of hiring professional help, the report said. That care is estimated to total over $24 billion in unpaid work per year in Canada, the report said.



“Whether it’s the need to pay for customized supplies, modifications to the home, respite care, or the fact that they must adjust their regular work hours to provide care, today’s unpaid family caregivers are absolutely feeling the weight that can come with this work,” Leila Fenc, executive director at Petro-Canada CareMakers Foundation, said in a written release on the findings.



“Many caregivers are feeling the financial strain that comes with caring for a loved one, which can be even more pronounced when budgets are tight,” she added.



Fifty-eight per cent of survey respondents said they are not prepared to take on the cost and assumed time associated with caregiving, should the need arise. However, unpaid caregiving is a role that half of all of Canadians are likely to serve in at one point in their lives, the survey said.



LOST JOB OPPORTUNITIES, PERSONAL TIME



Just over half of surveyed current or former Canadian caregivers said they have had to pass up promotions, jobs or other career opportunities in order to assume a caregiving role.



At 53 per cent, female caregivers were more likely than male caregivers, at 42 per cent, to report missing out on time for themselves because of caregiving duties.



“We need to do more to provide critical support to millions of unpaid family caregivers, especially given the economic challenges Canadians are facing,” Fenc said.



METHODOLOGY:



The survey was commissioned by the Petro-Canada CareMakers Foundation who partnered with Leger to gather the findings. Leger surveyed 1,652 Canadians online aged 18+ between September 22 and 25, 2023. Its online panel has approximately 400,000 members nationally and has a retention rate