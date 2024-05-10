(Bloomberg) -- One in eight US adults has tried medications from the fast-growing class of new diabetes and obesity drugs that includes Ozempic and Zepbound, underscoring how quickly the treatments have gained popularity.

Of those who’ve tried the drugs, about half are currently still taking them, according to a poll from health research organization KFF released Friday. If the KFF survey’s results reflect the total US adult population, it would mean that roughly 30 million Americans have tried the medications.

Drugs including Eli Lilly & Co.’s Mounjaro and Zepbound and Novo Nordisk A/S’s Ozempic and Wegovy are deepening their reach into the US population where rates of diabetes and obesity have escalated for decades. Yet cost remains a barrier: More than half of respondents who tried the medications said they’re difficult to afford, even with coupons and insurance coverage.

A monthly supply of Ozempic costs almost $1,000 before discounts or rebates. More than half of people on the drugs with health insurance said insurance covered part of the cost, while a quarter said insurance paid in full, according to the KFF poll. The nonprofit routinely polls Americans on their views about health topics.

Read more: Why Weight-Loss Drugs Wegovy, Zepbound Are Scarce: QuickTake

The medications known as GLP-1s were originally developed to treat diabetes but also helped people taking them lose weight. More recently, some have been approved explicitly to treat obesity. Drugmakers are expediting research into how they might address other health conditions including Alzheimer’s and sleep apnea to broaden use and win insurance coverage. The market for the drugs is expected to reach at least $80 billion by 2030, according to Bloomberg Intelligence.

Celebrity endorsements and media attention have boosted popularity and spiking demand has led to shortages. Some patients have turned to unapproved compounded versions of the drugs, a practice that manufacturers have tried to crack down on.

About a third of adults said they’ve heard “a lot” about the GLP-1 drugs, up from 19% in a previous KFF poll in July. About four in 10 people on the drugs reported taking them mainly to lose weight.

Medicare, the federal insurance program for people over 65 or with disabilities, doesn’t currently cover the drugs for weight loss alone. Just 1% of people over 65 said they’d taken a GLP-1 drug for weight loss. Large majorities in the poll across political parties supported having Medicare pay for weight-loss treatments.

A separate KFF study from April found that Wegovy’s approval for heart disease could lead to Medicare coverage for 3.6 million people. Still, out-of-pocket costs could reach $430 for a monthly supply, which is costly for many people on the federal insurance program.

The new poll was conducted in late April with a sample of almost 1,500 adults reached online and by phone in English and Spanish.

(Updated to include the total number of Americans who have taken the medications.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.