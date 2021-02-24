(Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG is worried its workers are burning out as they enter a second year of largely working from home.

The Swiss bank is hoping it can soon begin to bring some employees back into the office, at least part of the time, to help them avoid fatigue that comes with working from home, according to Brian Chin, who leads the firm’s trading and investment-banking arm. Chin spoke from the firm’s offices in New York at a virtual investor conference hosted by the Zurich-based bank.

“I do worry about our people,” Chin said. “People are having a bit of fatigue over this set-up, and not being able to see colleagues and actually see clients.”

The world’s largest banks sent workers home in droves early last year to stem the spread of the deadly coronavirus pandemic. Efforts to bring them back late last year were stymied by a resurgence of the virus.

“There’s only so many Zoom calls you can do with people,” Chin said.

Chin’s division stayed busy throughout 2020, raking in $10.2 billion, a 19% increase from a year earlier, as the pandemic sparked an increase in trading volatility and a surge in capital-markets activity.

Credit Suisse said it took home the top ranking in underwriting initial public offerings globally, a business that’s been helped by a flurry of blank-check companies looking to go public in recent months.

A record 248 such firms went public on U.S. exchanges last year, raising more than $83 billion. This year is already on pace to set another record, with more than 150 SPACs raising more than $50 billion in public offerings.

“It’s probably not sustainable at these levels in the longer term,” Chin warned. “But I think they’re here and they’re here to stay.”

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.