(Bloomberg) -- Wells Fargo & Co. has hired Credit Suisse Group AG investment banker Jill Ford as head of its equity capital markets business, according to people familiar with the matter.

Wells Fargo has been one of several banks benefiting from an exodus of Credit Suisse bankers in the US, following the Zurich-based company’s takeover by UBS Group AG.

Ford will start in New York in a few months after a standard period of leave, the people said, asking not to be identified because the matter is private.

Ford, a managing director, had been co-head of Equity Capital Markets Americas for Credit Suisse and also held senior roles in the Americas syndicate.

A spokesperson for Wells Fargo confirmed the hire but declined to comment further. A representative for Credit Suisse declined to comment.

Wells Fargo’s current co-heads of ECM Lear Beyer and Craig McCracken will lead the business until Ford joins, one of the people said. At that point, they’ll step aside but remain in senior leadership roles within the group, the person added.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.