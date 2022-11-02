(Bloomberg) -- Hackers inflicted more pain on the cryptocurrency sector by looting $28 million from derivatives exchange Deribit in what’s shaping up to be a record year for thefts of virtual assets.

A wallet connected to the internet was compromised Tuesday, Deribit said on Twitter, adding that losses will be covered by company reserves and that other client funds are safe.

Deribit, one of the largest derivatives exchanges in crypto, said the firm’s procedure is to keep 99% of user funds in so-called cold storage, or unconnected to the internet, to limit the impact of hacks.

The attack is the latest in an ever-lengthening list of security incidents at crypto projects and protocols. More than $3 billion has been hacked so far in 2022, which is on course to be a record year for exploits involving digital assets, according to blockchain specialist Chainalysis.

Deribit shared the current location of the funds that were spirited away. That shows that approximately 691 Bitcoins and 9,080 Ether have been taken.

Hacks have compounded an already difficult period for digital assets, which have shed about $2 trillion in market value since a peak in November 2021.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.